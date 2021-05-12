Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Netball sets the Pulse moving for higher international profile of Gibraltar in the sport

By Stephen Ignacio
12th May 2021

Gibraltar netball will be looking to launch what it hopes will be its foundation blocks towards creating new sports tourism opportunities for Gibraltar. Gibraltar’s netball domestic season might have come to an end with GJBS Elite claiming the league title in what was a short and disrupted season. It is, however, just the start for...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Unrest in La Linea after two drown at sea

Tue 11th May, 2021

Brexit

Barnier’s Brexit diary offers glimpse into EU’s view on Gib

Mon 10th May, 2021

Local News

Mask wearing rules relaxed for vaccinated catering staff

Tue 11th May, 2021

Features

Runners raise over £3,000 for 5in5 challenge

Tue 11th May, 2021

Brexit

Spain hopes EU mandate for Gib treaty ‘finalised shortly’

Wed 12th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar’s top female basketball players head for regional Andalusia finals

12th May 2021

Sports
Mons Calpe take the lead as the fives pile up

12th May 2021

Sports
Gibraltar Squash to see top ranked players for coaching sessions

12th May 2021

Sports
Europa put four past Lions

11th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021