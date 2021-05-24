Netball Spring Cup starts this week
Netball is back on the diary with the Spring Cup starting this week. Following Gibraltar Netball’s decision to not complete two rounds earlier in the season due to the risks of not being able to complete the league due to Covid-19 restrictions at the time, the association devised an alternative by creating the Spring Cup....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here