Netball stops it’s leagues

Gibraltar Netball has announced a series of measures including the suspension of domestic matches as from Monday.

In a statement issued this Friday afternoon the sporting association, which has among the largest number of women playing any sport in Gibraltar has announced that it will be implementing the following restrictions and suspension:-

1. The Netball Development Academy which takes place every Monday in the Tercentenary S ports Hall, will be suspended as from Monday 16th March

2020, until further notice.

2. Walking Netball which takes place every Monday at St Anne's School, will be suspended as from Monday 16th March 2020, until further notice.

3. The Junior Netball League which takes place every Wednesday in the Tercentenary Sports Hall will be suspended as from Wednesday 18th March 2020, until future notice.

4. All senior domestic matches will be suspended as from Monday 16th March 2020, until further notice.

5. Senior National Team training will continue with all relevant precautions been strictly adhered to.

6. All domestic training sessions at Gibraltar facilities are also to take place behind closed doors with relevant precautions strictly adhered to.

The GNA says it will continue to monitor developments with the health and safety of its members, foremost in mind and assure its members that they are constantly monitoring the situation regarding the Coronavirus and liaising with the relevant Government Authorities.

Advice is on-going and decisions will be taken on a day-to -day basis.

It urge its members to take heed of the advice issued by Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Health Authority. If anyone has any concerns please call the 111 Covid-19 helpline for further advice.