Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Netball - Teaching the young and the older in summer

By Stephen Ignacio
17th July 2024

Gibraltar Netball this past week held its first Summer Camp with players from school years 2-6 taking up one half of the MUGA.
At the other end some of the pathway players being put through their paces by national team coach Sarah Payas.
This year the summer camp sessions saw a different approach with leaders introducing a new dynamic format in which leaders led from afar and providing upcoming coaches to take over the running of the camp session whilst being assessed and guided themselves.
The approach not only provided youngster with the same level of coaching, fun sessions as netball has provided in the past. It also introduced new young faces in to the coaching side of the sport, whilst providing these new leaders with essential quality experience which they can take into the future.
Mrs Pardo-Gomez, who has led the sessions explained how she was taking a backstep this year instead of being fully involved.
“By me taking a backstep it means the three new young leaders can work without looking at me for guidance all the time. They will make up their own decisions and get more experience in this way. I will merely watch them from afar and guide them when necessary.”
There was little impact on the session with the young participants in the first three days of camp enjoying their sessions with a variety of different activities provided to enhance skills in a fun way.
On the other side of the MUGA, the more disciplined Elite pathway sessions were taking place where national team coach was putting through their paces some youngster looking at taking the game to another level.
With Gibraltar due to host the Netball Youth World Championships next year the focus on developing from grassroots has become more prominent as Gibraltar also enters into a transition period of change where the pathway is to be tested.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar FA to make formal complaint after Spanish national team chants ‘Gibraltar Español’

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Local News

Fraudsters scam local business out of £1m

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Features

Gibraltar watches Euro 2024 final

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Local News

New shuttle bus service for Both Worlds

Mon 15th Jul, 2024

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Street Football heads to the beach

17th July 2024

Sports
Gibraltar Canoeing Association were in the Junior K1and K2 UK Nationals

17th July 2024

Sports
Ten-man Lincoln Red Imps qualify to next round on penalty shootout

16th July 2024

Sports
Gibraltar grabbed a draw against Hearts in Edinburgh

15th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024