Netball - Teaching the young and the older in summer

Gibraltar Netball this past week held its first Summer Camp with players from school years 2-6 taking up one half of the MUGA.

At the other end some of the pathway players being put through their paces by national team coach Sarah Payas.

This year the summer camp sessions saw a different approach with leaders introducing a new dynamic format in which leaders led from afar and providing upcoming coaches to take over the running of the camp session whilst being assessed and guided themselves.

The approach not only provided youngster with the same level of coaching, fun sessions as netball has provided in the past. It also introduced new young faces in to the coaching side of the sport, whilst providing these new leaders with essential quality experience which they can take into the future.

Mrs Pardo-Gomez, who has led the sessions explained how she was taking a backstep this year instead of being fully involved.

“By me taking a backstep it means the three new young leaders can work without looking at me for guidance all the time. They will make up their own decisions and get more experience in this way. I will merely watch them from afar and guide them when necessary.”

There was little impact on the session with the young participants in the first three days of camp enjoying their sessions with a variety of different activities provided to enhance skills in a fun way.

On the other side of the MUGA, the more disciplined Elite pathway sessions were taking place where national team coach was putting through their paces some youngster looking at taking the game to another level.

With Gibraltar due to host the Netball Youth World Championships next year the focus on developing from grassroots has become more prominent as Gibraltar also enters into a transition period of change where the pathway is to be tested.