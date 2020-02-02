Netball to play test series against Army this Sunday

Gibraltar Netball’s Campions will be playing two Test series matches against an Army squad.

The matches which will take place this Sunday and Monday at the Victoria Stadium sports Hall are part of the preparations for the Campions who will be hosting the Netball Europe Open Challenge in Gibraltar in May.

The Test series will pit the local selection against some tough opposition and is hoped will see netball supporters attend to watch in support even though there has been very short notice in announcing the matches. The actual dates only released this weekend to the media.