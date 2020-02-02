Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 2nd Feb, 2020

Sports

Netball to play test series against Army this Sunday

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd February 2020

Gibraltar Netball’s Campions will be playing two Test series matches against an Army squad.
The matches which will take place this Sunday and Monday at the Victoria Stadium sports Hall are part of the preparations for the Campions who will be hosting the Netball Europe Open Challenge in Gibraltar in May.
The Test series will pit the local selection against some tough opposition and is hoped will see netball supporters attend to watch in support even though there has been very short notice in announcing the matches. The actual dates only released this weekend to the media.

