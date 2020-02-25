Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Netball U17 ready for this weekend's Netball Europe

By Stephen Ignacio
25th February 2020

The Gibraltar Netball Under 17s will be heading for the Isle of Man where they will participating in the Netball Europe Under 17 Challenge. The young ladies, who have been training hard with some tough matches in the lead up to the competition will face their first opponents on Friday when they come up against...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

New twist in legal wrangle between rival telecom operators

Mon 24th Feb, 2020

Local News

Relatives of RHIB crew arrested as they arrive to pay fine

Sat 22nd Feb, 2020

Local News

Seven tested for coronavirus in Gibraltar as precautions are stepped up

Thu 13th Feb, 2020

Local News

CM updates Parliament on airport tunnel

Fri 21st Feb, 2020

Local News

MPs approve abortion referendum booklet, but with feisty exchanges

Mon 24th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Craig Galliano claims victory in GDA Europa Stadium Ranking

25th February 2020

Sports
Women's futsal league to be played at Special Olympics Sports Complex

25th February 2020

Sports
Asquez invited to give lecture at Real Madrid Graduate Business School

25th February 2020

Sports
Norcady Reyes breaks 400m Indoor Record

25th February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020