Netball under 17 squad announced for November internationals

The Gibraltar netball under 17 squad that will be playing at the Europe Netball Open Challenge tournament to be hosted in Gibraltar was announced by selectors this Thursday.

The squad selection comes after months of training in preparation for what will be the first time this age group will be competing at a EuropeNetball competition since before Covid. All competitions cancelled since the start of Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament will be held in Gibraltar from Friday 11th November - Sunday 13th November at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

