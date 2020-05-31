Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 31st May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Netball will resume some activities as from tomorrow, Monday

By Stephen Ignacio
31st May 2020

As Gibraltar moves to phase 3 of 'Unlock the Rock' Gibraltar Netball will see some activities expected to make a return this week after having received the go ahead from the Public Health Authority. Netball joins other sports such as basketball and hockey who will be resuming some of their activities under strict social distancing...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

UK/Spain News

Imported novel coronavirus cases return to Spain despite border closure

Sat 30th May, 2020

Local News

Four frontier workers among latest positive cases detected in Gibraltar

Tue 26th May, 2020

Local News

Spanish Foreign Minister’s ‘throwaway’ remark raises hackles in Gibraltar

Wed 27th May, 2020

Local News

Police break up nighttime gathering of over 300 people in Little Bay

Sat 23rd May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Stage three of Unlock the Rock signals return of some youth activities in sport

31st May 2020

Sports
Basketball publishes its schedules for new challenge

30th May 2020

Sports
Hockey plans provisionally it’s domestic league for September

30th May 2020

Sports
Football will be seeking return to practise

30th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020