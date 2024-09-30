Netball World Youth Championship trophy arrives in Gibraltar in start of journey

Gibraltar netball welcomed the arrival of the Netball World Youth Championship trophy to the Rock on Sunday. The trophy which will be presented to next years winner of the NWYC 2025 was carried home from Cardiff by Gibraltar Netball President Moira Gomez who had been present with the trophy at the European regional qualifiers in Cardiff this weekend.

Already seeing the NWYC 2025 Gibraltar brand widely exposed across World Netball’s qualifier events and it has provided Gibraltar with a new platform to expose its brand as a sports destination. With the NWYC 2025 among one of the biggest netball events other than the senior world championships, and which will see some 20 of the top nations compete in Gibraltar. The arrival of the trophy in Gibraltar marked a historic occassion in which Gibraltar netball celebrates 15 years since it first hosted a European youth tournament on its home soil. Since then Gibraltar gaining a reputation which has seen senior European tournaments held locally receieving high praise.