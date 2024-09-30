Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Netball World Youth Championship trophy arrives in Gibraltar in start of journey

By Stephen Ignacio
30th September 2024

Gibraltar netball welcomed the arrival of the Netball World Youth Championship trophy to the Rock on Sunday. The trophy which will be presented to next years winner of the NWYC 2025 was carried home from Cardiff by Gibraltar Netball President Moira Gomez who had been present with the trophy at the European regional qualifiers in Cardiff this weekend.
Already seeing the NWYC 2025 Gibraltar brand widely exposed across World Netball’s qualifier events and it has provided Gibraltar with a new platform to expose its brand as a sports destination. With the NWYC 2025 among one of the biggest netball events other than the senior world championships, and which will see some 20 of the top nations compete in Gibraltar. The arrival of the trophy in Gibraltar marked a historic occassion in which Gibraltar netball celebrates 15 years since it first hosted a European youth tournament on its home soil. Since then Gibraltar gaining a reputation which has seen senior European tournaments held locally receieving high praise.

Most Read

Local News

Royal Marines mark 360th anniversary with Freedom of the City parade

Mon 30th Sep, 2024

Local News

Rucksack bomb scare shuts off Kingsway Tunnel

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

UK/Spain News

In UN speech, Sanchez reaffirms Spain’s commitment to Gib treaty

Thu 26th Sep, 2024

Local News

Chained outside No.6, a mother appeals for help for daughter 

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Local News

Outline planning filed for Montagu Pavilion redevelopment, proposing Wellness Centre and 48 new homes

Wed 18th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
St Joseph forced to share points with Manchester 62 in last attempt at goal

30th September 2024

Sports
Lions beat nine-man Europa Point

30th September 2024

Sports
Europa unbeaten but drop their first points in draw against Magpies

30th September 2024

Sports
Mons Calpe win but leave doubts

30th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024