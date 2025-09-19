Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Sep, 2025

Local News

Netball World Youth Cup 2025 gets under way in Gibraltar 

By Chronicle Staff
19th September 2025

Europa Point was a hive of activity this Friday evening as Gibraltar hosted the Netball World Youth Cup 2025.  

The normally tranquil promenades leading to the sports complex were buzzing as a sell-out crowd converged on the facilities for the opening ceremony.  

Shuttle bus services transported officials and players of all 20 participating teams to the venue. 

The opening ceremony saw all 20 teams participating, later followed by speeches from Gibraltar Netball President Moira Gomez, World Netball President Dame Liz Nicole and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. 

The Chief Minister sent out a message to all participants: “Gibraltar is ready to host more sports.” 

This was the first edition of the Netball World Youth Cup since 2017 following the cancellation of the 2021 edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The opening ceremony saw Gibraltar’s cultural heritage fuse with sports, bringing to the forefront this community’s dance and musical talent through a story-telling display that had everyone standing in praise. 

