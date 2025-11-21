Netball World Youth Cup held in Gibraltar reached 26 million people says World Netball

As World Netball increases it momentum in its campaign to have netball included in the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games it has released figures on its reach during the nine days of competition in the Netball World Youth Cup hosted in Gibraltar this summer.

Reporting on its reach netballs world governing body stated, “During this event, the global netball family enjoyed watching world class talent, with WN’s digital channels alone reaching over 26 million people during the nine days of competition, with over one million engagements across all WN social channels.”

The figures, used as one of the latest “five reasons” promoted by the association in its bid to see netball included in the Olympics Games, come after a very successful youth World Cup in which social media was among the focal points for participating teams.

With players and officials engaged with fans through their digital channels video clips were reaching in excess of the half million views at times.

Eventual winners Australia, who themselves will be hosting the 2032 Olympics Games, launching their campaign bidding for the sport to be included in the games.

The latest figures released by World Netball sets Gibraltar as one of, if not, the most watched youth World Cup in recent decades.

The figures compare positively against past events. Botswana 2017, which was the last world youth cup held before Gibraltar, registered 3.7 million people watching. This some seven times less than Gibraltar.