Netball’s 25,000 step challenge fundraiser on the path to 2025

The Gibraltar Netball Association have launched their latest fundraising events as the association resumes building towards its commitments during the forthcoming months and years.

With the association confirmed as hosts for the 2025 Youth World Championship, also hosting this Autumn’s Netball Europe Open Challenge tournament with several,other major Netball Europe events also due to be hosted in Gibraltar, the sport continue their drive to raise funds through their own initiatives which have aided them to successfully compete and develop the sport.

The sport also launched this summer its international Schools Rock initiative as it aims to attract visiting schools to the Rock in what is an innovative netball programme which it hopes will see annual tournaments taking place between visiting schools teams and local teams.

With netball known to be among the sports with one of the lowest fundings per participant ratio whilst having the second largest membership, behind football in Gibraltar, it’s fundraising initiatives have been crucial in maintaining its continued development and scope to build year upon year.

The efforts behind the scenes not only admired by other associations but at the same time creating a unity among members which has inspired others associations to try and emulate them.

The latest fundraising event, The Steptember Challenge will be challenging participants to complete 25,000 steps. Aptly named based on the 2025 Youth World Championship.

The event will take place between September 18 and 24 and will allow for both individual and team participants to register.

“After long relaxing summer, what better way to start up again and begin to improve your fitness levels than completing our fundraising event,” claimed GNA officials as they announced the event on social media this Thursday.

“All individuals are welcome.,You do not have to be a netball player to participate. Players, family members, friends, colleagues are all welcome to participate. The more the merrier. You can participate as an individual or team.”

Registration will be of £10 per person.

For further details or to send in registration forms you can contact email micamanfi@hotmail.com.

The event will take place at Morrison’s Car Park where a route will be set out.

A sponsorship form will also be available for those who would like to raise more money for the event.

A prize will be given to the team or individual who has raised the most money.

With the Gibraltar Netball squads already deep in training as they approach their next big international deadlines the 25,000 step challenge could prove to be a good gauge to compare fitness levels for those wishing to pit themselves against netballers.

Participants will need to take a photo as proof once the 25,000 steps have been completed! This will have to be sent to gibnetballmedia@gmail.com

For further details check Gibraltar Netball association’s social media pages.