Thu 17th Aug, 2023

Netball's Under 21s heading for first competition in October

By Stephen Ignacio
17th August 2023

Gibraltar Netball is gearing up for the first official competitive match for its Under 21 squad this October. The squad will be playing in Europe Netball’s Challenge event hosted in Sheffield alongside the U21 Championships. This will be the first time in some five years since Gibraltar Netball has been able to send a team...

