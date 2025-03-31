New and improved bus stops introduced across Gibraltar

The Ministry of Transport has announced improvements to several bus stops across Gibraltar, including new shelters and enhanced accessibility.

At Europa Point a new bus stop replaces two previous stops, bringing the shelter closer to the University and residential areas to provide better protection in adverse weather.

At Lower Castle Road a new stop introduced at the request of residents of Moorish Castle Estate and the Upper Town.

At Hassan Centenary Terraces a new shelter added to protect passengers from inclement weather.

And at Schomberg the pavement has been widened to enhance accessibility and safety in the South District.

The Ministry said the improvements align with Gibraltar’s evolving demographics and increasing demand for public transport in key areas.

The Europa Point stop aims to improve access to the growing number of sports, recreational, and university facilities in the area. The upgrade at Hassan Centenary Terraces is the first of several initiatives planned to support the needs of new residents.

The stop at Lower Castle Road was introduced following requests from the public, reflecting the Ministry’s commitment to acting on community feedback. Enhancements at Schomberg were made to improve safety and accessibility in a densely populated area.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “We are slowly transforming our public transport system. These are small steps but collectively will improve the service for many users. There is more to come.”