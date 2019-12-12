Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New Anglican Dean for Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
12th December 2019

The Anglican Bishop of Gibraltar in Europe has announced that Canon Ian Tarrant has accepted his offer to become next Dean of Holy Trinity Cathedral and the Diocese of Europe.

Canon Tarrant, 62, is married to Sally and has three grown-up children, all now living outside the UK, and two grandchildren.

Ian and Sally met as teenagers while on a course in the Diocese of Chelmsford. Ian studied physics at Cambridge University, and later trained for ordination at St John’s College, Nottingham.

It was in Nottingham, where Sally had been studying ‘maths, maths, and more maths’, that they met again and got engaged.

They spent ten challenging years working for the Church Missionary Society in the Congo, returning to Nottingham where he became the University Chaplain and where their children went to secondary school.

After eleven years they moved to the parish of Woodford in North-East London. By the time that he comes to Gibraltar in mid-March he will have served there as Rector for 10 years.

Sally is a Lay Reader and leads Rainbows and Brownies in the parish.

Acting Dean Robin Gill said: “This a great appointment. Ian brings exactly the pastoral skills needed for a Dean of Holy Trinity Cathedral and Sally will also be a huge asset to Gibraltar.”

“With her doctorate in mathematics, and current teaching experience at the London School of Economics, she will bring unique skills here.”

“I have met them both several times and believe that they will make excellent colleagues.”

“The process of appointment has been long and drawn-out, but it has been worth waiting for the right applicant to appear.”

“By the time that Ian arrives I will have been working as Acting Dean for three years.”

“For me that has been an entirely unexpected post-retirement privilege and honour – especially since my father was Gibraltarian and members of my Gill family have been deeply involved at various points in both Holy Trinity and the King’s chapel for the last two centuries.”

“It is a great relief to know that we have a new Dean who already loves Gibraltar.”

The Installation Service at Holy Trinity is set for April 2, 2020.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

In the Strait of Gibraltar, EU drug officials find worrying trends

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local News

easyJet to launch direct flights between Gibraltar and Edinburgh

Wed 11th Dec, 2019

Local News

GFA set for major restructure

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local News

Govt complains to UK over ‘unacceptable’ comments by UK Ambassador to Morocco

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
St Anne’s coffee morning adds to GBC’s charity pot

12th December 2019

Local News
New NASUWT General Secretary announced

12th December 2019

Local News
New Anglican Dean for Gibraltar

12th December 2019

Local News
Government moves forward on its Dyslexia Pledge

12th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019