New Anglican Dean for Gibraltar

The Anglican Bishop of Gibraltar in Europe has announced that Canon Ian Tarrant has accepted his offer to become next Dean of Holy Trinity Cathedral and the Diocese of Europe.

Canon Tarrant, 62, is married to Sally and has three grown-up children, all now living outside the UK, and two grandchildren.

Ian and Sally met as teenagers while on a course in the Diocese of Chelmsford. Ian studied physics at Cambridge University, and later trained for ordination at St John’s College, Nottingham.

It was in Nottingham, where Sally had been studying ‘maths, maths, and more maths’, that they met again and got engaged.

They spent ten challenging years working for the Church Missionary Society in the Congo, returning to Nottingham where he became the University Chaplain and where their children went to secondary school.

After eleven years they moved to the parish of Woodford in North-East London. By the time that he comes to Gibraltar in mid-March he will have served there as Rector for 10 years.

Sally is a Lay Reader and leads Rainbows and Brownies in the parish.

Acting Dean Robin Gill said: “This a great appointment. Ian brings exactly the pastoral skills needed for a Dean of Holy Trinity Cathedral and Sally will also be a huge asset to Gibraltar.”

“With her doctorate in mathematics, and current teaching experience at the London School of Economics, she will bring unique skills here.”

“I have met them both several times and believe that they will make excellent colleagues.”

“The process of appointment has been long and drawn-out, but it has been worth waiting for the right applicant to appear.”

“By the time that Ian arrives I will have been working as Acting Dean for three years.”

“For me that has been an entirely unexpected post-retirement privilege and honour – especially since my father was Gibraltarian and members of my Gill family have been deeply involved at various points in both Holy Trinity and the King’s chapel for the last two centuries.”

“It is a great relief to know that we have a new Dean who already loves Gibraltar.”

The Installation Service at Holy Trinity is set for April 2, 2020.