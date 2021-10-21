New applications filed with Town Planner

An application for the ‘Boardwalk Café’ at a vacant unit in Tradewinds has been filed with the Town Planner.

The applicant, is seeking permission for a refit of the unit to provide internal seating space, a new kitchen, serving area and toilet facilities. In addition, permission is being sought for new external signage, canopy shading and seating area.

Other applications also recently filed with the Town Planner include one for the proposed resurfacing of the container berth and ancillary facilities in the North Mole.

An application at Unit 15A Block 5 Watergardens for a dessert takeaway area has been filed.

The applicant is seeking permission to omit the pizza area at the front and replace it with the dessert café.

They wish to relocate the fire exit and group the kitchen and the toilets in the same area making it easier for drainage.

Permission is also sought to replace the glazing with a masonry wall, enlarge banquet seating area and larger bar area and for the front façade to be in three sections openable in the centre for the dessert café takeaway.

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has filed an application for the change of use of a building into a visitor centre/interpretation centre for Withams Cemetery at 10 St Joseph’s Road.