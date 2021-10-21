Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New applications filed with Town Planner

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Eyleen Gomez
21st October 2021

An application for the ‘Boardwalk Café’ at a vacant unit in Tradewinds has been filed with the Town Planner.

The applicant, is seeking permission for a refit of the unit to provide internal seating space, a new kitchen, serving area and toilet facilities. In addition, permission is being sought for new external signage, canopy shading and seating area.

Other applications also recently filed with the Town Planner include one for the proposed resurfacing of the container berth and ancillary facilities in the North Mole.

An application at Unit 15A Block 5 Watergardens for a dessert takeaway area has been filed.

The applicant is seeking permission to omit the pizza area at the front and replace it with the dessert café.

They wish to relocate the fire exit and group the kitchen and the toilets in the same area making it easier for drainage.

Permission is also sought to replace the glazing with a masonry wall, enlarge banquet seating area and larger bar area and for the front façade to be in three sections openable in the centre for the dessert café takeaway.

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has filed an application for the change of use of a building into a visitor centre/interpretation centre for Withams Cemetery at 10 St Joseph’s Road.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar Government seals Eastside deal with TNG Global valued at £330m

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

For sale: One large RGP patrol boat

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

Govt sells Bayside site in £21.2m deal that includes two new schools

Wed 13th Oct, 2021

Brexit

Spain hopes for Gib treaty ‘before end of year’

Wed 20th Oct, 2021

Local News

RGP release CCTV images taken prior to suspected murder of Michael Montegriffo

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
UK and Spain set out traditional positions at UN, with an eye on future

21st October 2021

Local News
Plans filed for National Theatre project

21st October 2021

Local News
King George V application up before DPC today

21st October 2021

Local News
Duke of Edinburgh International Award marks 50th anniversary with awards ceremony

20th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021