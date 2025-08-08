Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Aug, 2025

Local News

New apprenticeship programme launched for supply bus driver roles

By Chronicle Staff
8th August 2025

The Ministry of Employment and the Ministry for Transport, in partnership with the Gibraltar Bus Company, have launched a new D Licence Apprenticeship Programme aimed at recruiting and training supply bus drivers for Gibraltar’s public transport service.

The initiative will provide structured, paid training over a three-month period, covering D licence theory and practical instruction, customer care and communication skills, and awareness of supported needs and disabilities.

The programme is open to applicants who meet the following criteria:
• Must be at least 24 years of age
• Must hold Gibraltar residency
• Must have a full Class B driving licence with no active convictions or traffic offences (offences are considered spent after two years)

The deadline for applications is Friday September 5.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “This is a great programme offering a meaningful alternative educational pathway that will lead to long-term employment, being able to access opportunities in both the private and public sector.”

“Gibraltar needs more bus and coach drivers for its ever-improving tourist product and our public transport network, and it’s only right that my Government plays its part in closing this gap.”

“I wish to thank my friend and colleague Minister Santos and his Ministry staff for working so hard to make this happen and wish all successful entrees onto this course the best of luck.”

The Minister for Employment, Christian Santos, said: “This apprenticeship provides a clear pathway into stable employment in a vital sector.”

“We are committed to giving people the skills and support they need to succeed, while meeting the growing operational needs of our public transport services.”

“Sincere thanks to my colleague, Minister Cortes, and his team at the Ministry for Transport, and the Gibraltar Bus Company, for collaborating with us on this initiative.”

Applications can be submitted via the online questionnaire available at https://forms.office.com/Pages/ShareFormPage.aspx?id=9OSs_Cje-kyRe8byb4ValZSsvmUJ-8JBqa3YfcJ4jx1UNkkySDdWNFJUREZBSkVSUVRGRzBSWjJRVy4u&sharetoken=by3G1J6OFN7MsyGwB8FM

