Tue 10th Nov, 2020

New apprenticeship scheme bids to improve job market post Brexit

By Chronicle Staff
10th November 2020

A new apprenticeship scheme aimed at increasing job opportunities post Brexit has launched and will see six apprentices undertake a course.

The Ministry for Economic Development has partnered with Senate Insurance Brokers to provide the scheme in a bid to lessen Gibraltar’s dependence on imported labour.

Six apprentices will be taking the course leading to the Certificate from the Chartered Insurance Institute, with training taking place at the World Trade Center.

“This initiative is part of the Post Brexit National Economic Plan training strategy to deliver training for employment leading to better paid jobs in the private sector and also to lessen Gibraltar’s dependence on imported labour, using better our existing human resources to deliver a higher productivity economy,” a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

During the course, these apprentices are being placed with local insurance companies for the practical hands on experience and at the end of their course will be offered employment.

“The Certificate in Insurance is a core qualification for insurance staff working across all sectors of the profession,” a statement from No.6 Convent Place said.

“The Certificate develops core knowledge and confidence of the key disciplines needed and subsequent studies specialise according to student’s interests and career requirements.”

“It provides a grounding in basic general insurance principles including the regulatory environment, key disciplines of underwriting and claims, in addition to popular products such as motor, household, healthcare and packaged commercial insurances.”

