New book collects voices from Gibraltar, and plants a seed for future journalists
Tonight The Gibraltar Chronicle will launch a book by this newspaper’s former Deputy Editor, Alice Mascarenhas, a collection of her weekly columns – and one, rather special unpublished piece - that we hope will prove a valuable addition to the already extensive library of offerings by Gibraltarian journalists, writers and poets. The idea for the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here