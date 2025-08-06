Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Aug, 2025

New charity bus promotes heart health awareness across Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
6th August 2025

Calypso Tours has unveiled a new addition to its local charity bus fleet, featuring a design aimed at raising awareness of heart health in support of the Gibraltar Cardiac Association.

The newly wrapped bus carries the message “Nothing beats a healthy heart” and is intended to encourage members of the community to prioritise cardiovascular wellbeing. It now joins two other charity buses operating daily across Gibraltar.

Suyenne Catania from the Gibraltar Cardiac Association said: “The Gibraltar Cardiac Association (GCA) extends its heartfelt thanks to MH Bland for bringing to fruition its vision of a public awareness campaign promoting heart health through the wrapping of a local bus.”

“The striking design for the message ‘Nothing beats a healthy heart’ transforms everyday transport into a powerful tool for public health engagement.”

“This initiative helps raise visibility around the importance of cardiovascular wellbeing, prevention, and early action.”

“Their support plays a meaningful role in spreading awareness and encouraging healthier lifestyles within the community.”

The Gibraltar Cardiac Association remains committed to working with local partners to promote education, prevention, and support for individuals and families affected by heart conditions.

