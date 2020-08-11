Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th Aug, 2020

New coin marks 75 years since end of Second World War

Pic: The Royal Mint

By Press Association
11th August 2020

The words “war” and “peace” appear on a new commemorative £5 coin which marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.
Stone inscriptions on war memorials inspired the design, launched by the Royal Mint and the Imperial War Museum.
The lettering on the edge of the coin says “through courage and endurance”.
Designers Matt Dent and Christian Davies looked into how to chisel lettering and the natural ripples of stone in hand-cut memorials while developing the design.
In a statement, they said: “We felt it was important to treat the characters in such a way that the word ‘peace’ dominates, conveying a sense that the horror of war has passed and a new era of peace has arrived.”
The coin will be available in limited-edition gold proof, silver proof and silver proof Piedfort, as well as a brilliant uncirculated edition.
Despite VE Day taking place on May 8 1945, there were three more months of intense fighting and the annihilation of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by two atomic bombs before the Second World War came to a close.
Clare Maclennan, of the Royal Mint, said: “This commemorative coin not only preserves the legacy of this historical moment for future generations but also commemorates the sacrifices made around the world to restore peace.”
John Delaney, of the Imperial War Museum, said the coin “reminds us of that important period in our history, pays tribute to the sacrifices made by those who fought during this conflict and reminds us of the human cost of war”.
The Royal Mint will also be striking 750 Sovereigns featuring a St George and the Dragon design by Benedetto Pistrucci on August 15.
The coin will have a special anniversary mint mark and a hand-signed certificate of authenticity.

