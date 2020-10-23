New COVID-19 protocols to be implemented for football this weekend

Following discussions between the Gibraltar FA and Public Health Gibraltar the governing body for Gibraltar football have announced that there will be changes to the protocols implemented last week which saw all players and officials tested for COVID-19 virus prior to every match.

In a short statement issued at midday the association confirmed that tonight’s match will be rescheduled and new protocols will now be put in place.

““This evening’s scheduled National League match between Lynx FC v Manchester 62 FC has been moved to next Tuesday, to allow the Gibraltar FA to finalise a revised version of the Return to Play Protocol with Public Health Gibraltar, and ensure that it is implemented properly”