Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

New COVID-19 protocols to be implemented for football this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd October 2020

Following discussions between the Gibraltar FA and Public Health Gibraltar the governing body for Gibraltar football have announced that there will be changes to the protocols implemented last week which saw all players and officials tested for COVID-19 virus prior to every match.
In a short statement issued at midday the association confirmed that tonight’s match will be rescheduled and new protocols will now be put in place.
““This evening’s scheduled National League match between Lynx FC v Manchester 62 FC has been moved to next Tuesday, to allow the Gibraltar FA to finalise a revised version of the Return to Play Protocol with Public Health Gibraltar, and ensure that it is implemented properly”

Most Read

Local News

Passengers make it to Gib after four failed attempts and two stops in Faro

Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Local News

New helicopter route links Rock to Malaga airport

Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Local News

Missing man found after 48-hour search

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Local News

CM to announce new Covid-19 restrictions as active cases continue to rise

Tue 20th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
World Cup organisers make contingency plans for socially-distanced tournament

22nd October 2020

Sports
FIFA Draw in December

22nd October 2020

Sports
The ‘new normal’ of football

22nd October 2020

Sports
Man Utd in talks over CL expansion not European Premier League – Ed Woodward

21st October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020