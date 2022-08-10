Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New criteria sees fewer officers apply for RGP

By Nathan Barcio
10th August 2022

The Royal Gibraltar Police has seen a drop in job applications following its latest recruitment drive, with just 86 applications this year. Applications are down from last year when around 150 aspiring officers applied for the role, and over the years interest has waned. In 2015 around 300 had applied, with 2016 seeing similar figures....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

UK-wide defence review ‘reversed the trajectory’ for military planning on the Rock

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Local News

New criteria sees fewer officers apply for RGP

Wed 10th Aug, 2022

Local News

Strain on police custody cells as 10 migrants arrive in Gib over weekend

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Children learn to create clay art in pottery workshops

10th August 2022

Opinion & Analysis
#SophieSays Confessions of a mum-to-be

10th August 2022

Features
Children learn about Gibraltar in the Second War World

10th August 2022

Local News
Youngsters ‘Pedal Ready’ in road safety course

9th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022