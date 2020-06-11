Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Jun, 2020

New donation of iPads for St Martin's School

By Chronicle Staff
11th June 2020

St Martin’s School has received 25 iPads following a donation of £10,000 to the Office of Civil Contingencies.

In April the Minister with responsibility for Civil Contingencies made a call for donations of tablets and laptops, a total of 80 devices have been donated.

These were distributed mostly to children in need in the community upon the advice of the Care Agency.

Most recently, the office of Civil Contingencies were offered a further donation of £10,000 with a view to this being invested specifically in children.

Following discussions with the office of Civil Contingencies, the individual who made the donation wanted to invest in iPads for the benefit of children who attend St Martin’s School.

After consultation with the Department of Education, 25 iPads, fitted with covers and apps have been donated to pupils at St Martin’s School for the children to use these for their educational and recreational activities.

The donation was made by an individual who wished to be remain anonymous.

He had the opportunity to visit the school and meet the children who had benefitted from the iPads with their teachers.

“I have lived in Gibraltar for thirty years and made it my home. I wish to give back to Gibraltar’s children during these difficult times,” he said.

Minster with responsibility for Civil Contingencies Samantha Sacramento said: “The generosity in Gibraltar knows no bounds and I am extremely grateful for this donation for the benefit of children with special educational needs.”

“I would like to thank the generous individual for this donation and Ernest Danino from the Office of Civil Contingencies in co-ordinating the arrangements."

