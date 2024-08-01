New era as Garrison Library looks to digitisation
By Gema Martinez Corrales The Garrison Library is undertaking a major project to digitise its collection of historical articles and newspapers, include the Gibraltar Chronicle. Amongst these is an extensive collection of past editions of the Chronicle dating back to 1801. Thanks to generous donations from the Kusuma Trust, the library is modernising its facilities...
