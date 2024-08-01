Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

New era as Garrison Library looks to digitisation

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
1st August 2024

By Gema Martinez Corrales The Garrison Library is undertaking a major project to digitise its collection of historical articles and newspapers, include the Gibraltar Chronicle. Amongst these is an extensive collection of past editions of the Chronicle dating back to 1801. Thanks to generous donations from the Kusuma Trust, the library is modernising its facilities...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Overseas Santorini sails from Gibraltar after brief logistics stop, without refuelling

Wed 31st Jul, 2024

Local News

UK to protest to Spain after Guardia Civil boat comes close to shore

Tue 30th Jul, 2024

Local News

Lincoln revises high-performance centre project to make it feasible

Tue 30th Jul, 2024

Features

National Day celebrations programme announced

Wed 24th Jul, 2024

Local News

Local history encapsulated in new mural unveiled at WWII Tunnels

Wed 31st Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gib jamboree brings small nations together

31st July 2024

Local News
Overseas Santorini sails from Gibraltar after brief logistics stop, without refuelling

31st July 2024

Features
Flamenco at the Alameda With Elie Massias and friends

31st July 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#RichardsRendezvous Beach, Feria and the Cruise

31st July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024