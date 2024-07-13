Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 13th Jul, 2024

New events have been added to the entertainment calendar for August and September

By Chronicle Staff
13th July 2024

As part of the Government’s events-led tourism strategy, Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced four new events to be staged as from August.

‘The Big SLOP’ (stay late order pizza) will take place on Thursday, August 1 at Eastern Beach and ‘The Summer Bash’ will be held at Casemates Square on Thursday, August 8.

Both nights will feature entertainment and attractions.

Two new events will also form part of the National Week programme.

GCS will team up with El Kasbah to produce ‘Rock El Kasbah’ at Castle Street (la Calle Comedia) on Saturday, September 7.

The evening will include food, drinks and various performances by local musicians and actors.

On Sunday, September 8 the Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG) will stage a new music concert at Casemates Square. This ‘Grassroots Festival’ will see young and upcoming performers and rock groups taking the stage to entertain the crowds.

The Minister for Tourism and Culture, Christian Santos said: “I am excited to announce these four new events to take place over the summer season. My thanks to GCS and to all the entities collaborating on these events which I’m sure will entertain our community and visitors to the Rock”.

More information on the programme for each event will be released shortly.

