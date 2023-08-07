New format league for 2023/24

The 2023/24 Men’s Domestic Season will kick off on Friday 15th of September, with the traditional curtain raiser, the Pepe Reyes Memorial Cup. This year the trophy will be contested by Lincoln Red Imps, last season’s League Champions, and FCB Magpies who are the holders of the Rock Cup.

The Gibraltar Football League will kick off on Saturday 16th September with the opening fixture seeing Europa Point FC take on Manchester 62 FC.

The GFL will take on a slightly different format for the upcoming 2023/24 season with two Main rounds of the competition being played, before the top 6 placed teams will progress into five rounds of the ‘GFL Championship Group’. The bottom 5 teams’ season will end after the second round of fixtures.

The changes to the league will mean that top six teams will play a total of 25 matches this season whilst the five bottom sides will only play twenty matches.

With the season ending for the five bottom sides the Challenge division looks to not be contested this year.

The new format of the league should see some additional excitment with recent seasons seeing some surprises among the top six after the December midtable battles produced

The announcement of the new league structure comes as teams prepare for their new season with transfer announcements being made as teams bid to strengthen thier squads.

It also comes at a time where an announcement is expected to be made on whether the Gibraltar FA will take forward the request from the Football League members to reduce the Home Grown Player numbers from five to four, This having been voted at the end of the least season, although no official announcement has as yet been made on whether it will be implemented.

This past week has also seen Gibraltar’s youth national sides play against Chesterfield FC Academy at the Victoria Stadium. The Under 19s producing a well deserved victory with the Under 17s also playing what are