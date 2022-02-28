Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 28th Feb, 2022

New generation of darts flying flag high

By Stephen Ignacio
28th February 2022

Gibraltar’s young darts talents continued their successful season with Jason Segui and Nico Bado heading this past weekend to the UK. The pair were to compete at the JDC Junior Darts Corporation Foundation Tour. This would see them come up against some of the best talents from across the globe. during thier short stay in Coventry.
Nico Bado was to impressive with the JDC making mention of the start in tour 2 with an 85 average in Round one.
This was not to be Gibraltar’s only representatives on the darts stage this weekend.
Just a week after competing in the PDC Development tour events both Justin Hewitt and Sean Negrette finished runners up in the Andalucía Championship pairs event.
The pair were described by GDA officials have having “performed brilliantly throughout the day to make the final.”

