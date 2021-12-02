Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 2nd Dec, 2021

New Gibraltar £5 note enters circulation

By Chronicle Staff
2nd December 2021

A new Gibraltar £5 note featuring Queen Elizabeth II on the front and the Windsor Bridge on the back is now in circulation.

The new note is being printed by De La Rue and has a green-beige colour scheme.

It is slightly smaller than the current £5 note and new security features have been incorporated, a statement from No.6 Convent Place said.

“These new £5 notes with the prefix letter B/AA will be issued as from December 1, 2021,” the statement added.

The old £5 currency notes with the prefix letter A/AA are being withdrawn from circulation.

“These [old] currency notes will continue to be accepted by banks until the end of January 2022,” the Government spokesman said.

“A notice of demonetisation has been issued to provide for these currency notes to cease to be legal tender after this date.”

“Demonetised notes will however continue to be accepted by the Ministry of Finance, Treasury Department, at 206/210 Main Street.”

