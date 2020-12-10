New head coach for volleyball
The Gibraltar Volleyball Association (GVA) has announced that it “is extremely pleased to announce that a two year contract has been signed with coach Mr Yannick Bole, who will return to the Rock as Gibraltar's Head Coach for beach volleyball.” Mr Bole will arrive in Gibraltar on 2nd January 2021 to make the necessary preparations...
