Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New Hilton Hotel discussed at DPC

By Eyleen Gomez
19th November 2021

The scoping opinion for the Environmental Impact Assessment of a new Hilton Hotel on the site of the present Caleta Hotel was discussed at Thursday’s virtual meeting of the Development and Planning Commission. The proposed development consists of three buildings, the North residential building will stand nine floors tall and is set to house 34...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Police investigate £18,000 hack

Thu 18th Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Local News

Govt publishes new guidance for private events this festive period

Thu 18th Nov, 2021

Brexit

Morton letter offers insight into complex treaty talks

Thu 18th Nov, 2021

Local News

Catering sector and test centre under strain as Covid cases rise

Tue 16th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Jeffrey, one of the world’s greatest storytellers at Gibraltar Literature Week

19th November 2021

Sports
Orfila back to scoring ways

19th November 2021

Sports
Youth road racing league underway

19th November 2021

Sports
Montagu Phoenixes one point from surprise in netball first division

19th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021