New incentives help regiment attract influx of new recruits 

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment has seen an influx of new recruits with around 20 signing up amid ongoing efforts to further bolster recruitment.

The RG introduced a £30,000 housing bursary last year and recently a £5,000 bonus for the next 50 recruits who pass phase two of training.

This means any new recruits currently signing on will be able to access these incentives if they pass training.

On Wednesday morning the regiment held a stall in Casemates to encourage more recruits as part of its 87th anniversary celebrations. The event is themed on the past, present and future.

Over the course of this week the celebrations include a regimental family fun day, a recruitment event and a beach training day.

Colour Sergeant Craig Payne told the Chronicle there has been an influx in recruitment with 14 currently training in Infantry Training Centre (ITC) Catterick and Army Foundation College Harrogate.

He added that there are potentially around six to 10 more recruits starting training in June and July.

“This would mean we've got over 20 recruits in Catterick in training, due to arrive back before Christmas this year,” Mr Payne said.

Recruits are able to learn military techniques and training as from the age of around 16 years old.

CSgt Payne said even if someone is unsure about joining the army they can still start the process and make up their mind later.

“Just because you start the process, you're not signing up to joining,” CSgt Payne said.

“You're just creating it as an option for your future.”

He added that the £30,000 housing bursary for new recruits announced last year has had a positive effect on recruitment.

The bursary is set at the approximate equivalent cost of university degrees over a three-year period and is applied as a deposit upon the successful completion of the purchase of a residential property by the individual, either within the private property market or through the purchase of a property from the affordable housing scheme.

Recruits must be between 18 and 29 years of age, registered with the Civil Status and Registration Office and hold a valid Gibraltar identity card. They must also have been resident in Gibraltar for the last 10 years with no permitted gaps.

The recruits must not have previously benefited from the education bursary, which this initiative is intended to substitute, or have previously purchased an affordable home.

Csgt Payne said that recruits can also continue their education during work hours in English and maths, as well as many other courses.

“We give you that leverage to get yourself educated,” he said.

The training period is also paid, meaning recruits receive a wage of around £1,700 to £1,800 after tax.

The RG is also actively recruiting women and the first women passed training last year.

“We're recruiting females as much as we're recruiting males. There's no difference,” CSgt Payne said.

“If you're a female wanting to join the Royal Regiment, you are more than welcome to. There's nothing stopping you now. You will be on par with any male that wants to join the Royal Regiment. You get the same incentives.”

Recruits aged around 16 years old will train at Army Foundation College Harrogate for an 11-month process, and then three months of phase two training.

Recruits who are almost 18 can train at ITC Catterick where they will complete six months of military training.

CSgt Payne described how the training is extensive and no prior military knowledge is needed,

“Everything is broken down with the easy educational steps. You're not expected to know everything,” he said.

“You will be taught everything you need to know.”

He said recruits will be taught how to wash, clean, cook, live in the field, shoot, and patrol.

Over the years the RG has completed multiple deployments in places such as Gambia, Kenya, Estonia and Chile.