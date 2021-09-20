Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

New initiative seeks to create jobs for young people

By Chronicle Staff
20th September 2021

Local businesses are being asked to join in an initiative that is aimed at creating job opportunities for young people.

The scheme is being run by the local branch of Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development, which is supporting the “One Million Chances” campaign, which aims to create a million opportunities for young people.

“As a result of the pandemic, young people are more likely to have lost their jobs and experience long-term wage scarring, and the economic slowdown means there are fewer opportunities for them to find meaningful work,” a statement from CIPD Gibraltar said.

“CIPD UK research shows that 43% of all young people surveyed feel the pandemic has harmed their long-term career prospects.”

“CIPD Gibraltar is asking employers to join them by offering young people jobs, work experience, volunteering, apprenticeships, internships or mentoring.”

“They are asking employers to help young people get their foot in the door and they are asking employers to give them a chance.”

Helena Scone, of Eyas Gaming (Gibraltar), said: “We are committed to investing in the future development of young people.”

“At Eyas Gaming we are keen to offer the tools and resources to bring new talent into the exciting, fast paced gaming industry.”

“You will be working alongside industry professionals in a fun and friendly work environment.”

“Eyas Gaming is an equal opportunities company, who foster a strong supporting culture through company and employee team values.”

The local CIPD branch is offering support to any local businesses who would like to join this initiative and can be contacted on Gibraltar@cipdbranch.co.uk to discuss how the different options could work and the benefits this could bring to the business.

