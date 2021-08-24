New IPSC athletes qualified



The Gibraltar Pistol Association (GPA) has welcomed its latest group of athletes to the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) family.

“IPSC is the international body that governs practical shooting world wide. IPSC has made significant progress into being recognized as an Olympic sport. Gibraltar has been a member of the international body since 2015 and we have been represented by teams at the 2017 World Handgun Championships and the 2019 European Handgun Championships. Unfortunately the 2020 World Handgun Championships had to be postponed and will hopefully take place in 2022.”



“The GPA has been working to grow our athlete base and we are very proud to announce our latest group of participants to pass the intense qualification process, that includes weeks of instruction and practice, and assessment of skills, a theory exam and a final match assessment. The emphasis is on safety, followed by the application of the skills learned. Congratulations to Phil Culligan, Kyron Gonzalez, Alex Capurro, Sebastian Cerise and Gerry Martinez.

“Well done to Kyron Gonzalez, our Top Shot in Standard Division for the final match, as well as to Gerry Martinez shooting Open Division.”

“We are very pleased to welcome new members who qualify for IPSC, growing the sport, our local league and aspiring to represent the club and Gibraltar in the future” said Mario Apap, IPSC Gibraltar’s Regional Director. “It is a very exciting and active sport accessible to everyone on a level playing field, and with this in mind we are actively working to increase our female membership, and launching our youth development program to achieve a more representative membership.”

