Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New law will legislate for hate crimes against transgender people

By Nathan Barcio
18th November 2024

The Gibraltar Government has published draft legislation to amend the Crimes Act 2011 to include transgender hate crimes.

The proposed law means certain criminal offences, including crimes of violence, can be aggravated by reason of transgender identity.

An offence would be aggravated if at the time it was committed the offender demonstrates towards the victim hostility based on the victim being transgender, or if the offence is motivated wholly or partly by hostility towards persons who are transgender.

At present, the law covers hate crimes based on race, religious belief, disability, sexual orientation and age.

The draft law, which has yet to be debated by Parliament, also extends stirring up hatred offences to include hatred on the grounds of transgender identity

The Bill includes provisions to protect freedom of expression.

Those provisions would not prohibit discussion or criticism of matters relating to transgender identity or urging a person to refrain from conduct or practices relating to transgender identity.

The proposed legislation has yet to be debated in Parliament.

Most Read

Local News

RGP recovers body at sea

Sun 17th Nov, 2024

Local News

Increase in admission fees to Upper Rock

Fri 15th Nov, 2024

Local News

Heavy rain expected Wednesday

Tue 12th Nov, 2024

Features

Shyanne McIntosh represents Gibraltar at Miss Universe

Wed 13th Nov, 2024

Local News

Queen’s residents say relocation to shared motel is going ‘from bad to worse’

Fri 15th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltarian archaeologist appointed to UNESCO council on heritage and water

18th November 2024

Local News
RGP recovers body at sea

17th November 2024

Local News
Queen’s residents say relocation to shared motel is going ‘from bad to worse’

15th November 2024

Local News
RGP Officers receive heartfelt thank you cards from Loreto Convent School pupils

15th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024