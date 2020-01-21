New LGBT+ liaison officer encourages victims to report hate crimes
The Royal Gibraltar Police’s recently appointed LGBT+ liaison officer hopes that this “pivotal role” will help to raise awareness on LGBT+ matters while building confidence and trust in the police force. Police Constable Allan Bartram was first appointed this role last August that will see him carry out his day-to-day policing tasks with the extra...
