New London play for Louis Emmitt-Stern
Gibraltarian playwright Louis Emmitt-Stern has a new play set for a limited run in London this August. His play ‘Snakes and Ladders’ will be performed at London’s Southwark Playhouse from August 28 to 31, 2024. Commissioned as part of the Oxford School of Drama's New Writing Programme, Snakes and Ladders brings together Mr Emmitt-Stern and...
