Wed 3rd Jul, 2024

Local News

New mental health facility announced by Arias-Vasquez in Budget address

By Gabriella Peralta
3rd July 2024

The GHA’s new Community Mental Health Team facility will be based at the site of the old Gibraltar Chronicle printers in Library Gardens, the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez announced as she set out her budget in Parliament. Mrs Arias-Vasquez shared details on a series of new projects across the breadth of her portfolios in...

