New Minister for Europe after UK mini-reshuffle

Leo Docherty, the UK’s Minister for Europe and a key player in negotiations for a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar, was appointed to be Minister for the Armed Forces in a mini-reshuffle on Tuesday.

Mr Docherty, who was in Gibraltar earlier this month for treaty talks and contingency plans in the event there is no deal, was succeeded in the post of Minister for Europe by Nus Ghani, until now a Minister of State jointly in the Department for Business & Trade and the Cabinet Office.

The appointment of Mr Docherty as Minister for the Armed Forces came after the previous holder of the post, James Heappey, stepped down from the post.

Another UK Government minister, Robert Halfon, also quit yesterday, in what was seen as a double blow for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr Heappey and Mr Halfon join a growing exodus of Tory MPs from the Commons as the Conservatives languish in the polls ahead of the national vote expected later this year.

As of Tuesday, 63 Conservative MPs have said publicly they are either standing down from Parliament or not contesting their current seat at the general election.

Other recent high-profile additions to the list include former prime minister Theresa May and former party chairman Sir Brandon Lewis.

Ministers who declare they will stand down at the election are not required to leave Government immediately.

Asked whether there was a new rule forcing them to do so, in light of Mr Halfon and Mr Heappey’s departures from frontbench duties, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “I’m not aware of it.”

“It’s up to individuals to make these choices.”