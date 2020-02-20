New MUGA indoor facilities works progressing quickly
Bayside sports Complex users have been surprised this week with the transformation of the area known as the muga. In just four days the main external structure of a new indoor facility has gone up. On Monday trucks delivered the materials for the structure. With work commencing immediately. Work has since progressed quickly. The MUGA...
