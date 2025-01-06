New National Records for youth

Athletics might be living through its concerns over the reduced participation of youth athletes within the latter teen years and into early senior level. However, even with number reduced in recent years the sport has continued to see a new crop of athletes emerging challenging to beat national records both across track as well as field events.

2024 was to finish with three national records broken within the youth categories, one of which was also to become a national senior men’s record.

Notably the records have been falling in field events during 2024 as the GAAA continues to encourage the development of field events since moving to Lathbury.

Rhys Byrne was to record the latest record in the long jump with a 6.25m jump which broke under 20, under 23 an senior men’s record.

Charlotte Pear was also to break the 60m indoor record whilst Julian Turnock continued break shot putt records.

(as published on the 31st December 2024)

