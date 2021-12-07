Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Sports

New national sprint record for Craig Gill

By Stephen Ignacio
7th December 2021

Craig Gill send out a confidence boosting signal to Gibraltar athletics with a new youth national record.
The young athlete, presently studying in the U.K. has kept up with his track exploits breaking the Gibraltar National record for the 60m indoor sprint.
A 7.16second run in the City of Manchester Open meeting saw him break the under 20 and under 23 national record in this distance.
The new record is among the first this year at a time when Gibraltar’s track season has been send into turmoil due to continued delays in the completion of Lathbury facilities and a lack of track events.
The new record signals some continued hope that the younger athletes continue developing, albeit many now running abroad with many competing whilst studying In the U.K. or for those in Gobraltar venturing into Spain to train and compete.

In the meantime athletes locally were yesterday confront with a continued obstruction at the Victoria Stadium athletics track whilst the finish line bend on the east side of the track was being fixed. The repair works to the track are nearly complete on that side of the track with newly pressed rubber now in place, with only the final finish of painting the lines required. This should open up more of the track for use whilst the Lathbury works are completed.
It was not yet known if repair works at other areas of the track will be done, although there was some smiles from some athletes who were happy to see at least some of the track repaired after months of damage.

