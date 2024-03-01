New Parcel Post offices application filed with Town Planning
A full planning application for a new Royal Gibraltar Post Office Parcel Post facility on Bishop Caruana Road has been filed with Town Planning. The Government is seeking permission from the Development and Planning Commission for a new three storey office where there is currently a car park by the two rowing clubs, opposite Bishop...
