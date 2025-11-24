New PCC appointment guide published after patient feedback

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias Vasquez, has announced the publication of a new guide setting out how patients can book, change or cancel appointments at the Primary Care Centre following feedback from a recent patient survey.

The guide, titled “Book today, your guide to PCC appointments”, forms part of a wider programme of improvements within Primary Care led by the PCC Taskforce, which is chaired by Ms Arias Vasquez. The taskforce has prioritised clearer, consistent and up-to-date information for patients, particularly ahead of the winter period when demand for services increases.

The updated guidance brings together all appointment routes for the Primary Care Centre, the Children’s PCC and the various specialist and routine clinics that operate within Primary Care. It includes all relevant phone numbers, the specific calling times for each service, and the options available to cancel or rearrange an appointment.

The guide has been designed with digital accessibility in mind, with all phone numbers fully hyperlinked so that users on mobile devices can call directly with a single tap. This is intended to make it easier for older patients, carers and families who rely on smartphones for everyday access to services.

Alongside this, the GHA is reviewing the online patient experience, including the current system used for advanced appointments, to ensure that digital routes are clearer and used effectively.

Ms Arias Vasquez explained that the aim of the new guidance is to support patients and make it easier for families to understand the different booking windows for services such as same-day GP appointments, advanced appointments for the Children’s PCC, dental care, routine clinics and home visit requests.

The full guide will be published on the GHA and Government website and will also be circulated on the Government of Gibraltar’s new WhatsApp channel and across social media platforms.

Ms Arias Vasquez said: “I know how important it is for families to understand exactly how and when they can book an appointment at the PCC. The feedback we received in September made it clear that patients wanted simpler, clearer information.”

“This guide delivers that. It brings everything into one place and makes it easier to book, change or cancel an appointment when you need to. It is also just one of several improvements we are working on across Primary Care to improve access and make services easier to navigate.”