Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New plans filed for Haven building

Images courtesy of WSRM Architects

By Eyleen Gomez
17th January 2024

New plans have been filed with the Town Planner for the redevelopment of The Haven building, with the developer describing its focus for the project as creating an “interface between past and future”. The overall theme seeks to emphasise the intersection of Gibraltar's history and its evolving future within the Old Town context, the application...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Govt to adjust morning border traffic management after lengthy inbound queues

Mon 15th Jan, 2024

Local News

Search for Simon Parkes resumes in Gibraltar

Mon 15th Jan, 2024

Local News

New plans filed for Haven building

Wed 17th Jan, 2024

Local News

Jury empanelled in fraud case

Tue 16th Jan, 2024

Local News

Bayside Central development seeks full planning for Phase 1

Fri 12th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Plans filed for power station battery project to improve resilience

17th January 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#RichardsRendezvous Do we have one?

17th January 2024

Features
‘No Cuesta D’Enero’ opens at Fine Arts

17th January 2024

Local News
Jury empanelled in fraud case

16th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024