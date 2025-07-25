New police Commissioner visits local estates, accompanied by Justice Minister

Owain Richards, the new Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police, patrolled local estates on Wednesday morning as part of a series of ongoing familiarisation visits.

The patrol included visits to Sir William Jackson Grove (Gib V), Laguna, Glacis and Moorish Castle Estates.

Mr Richards was accompanied by Justice Minister Nigel Feetham, whose constituency responsibilities include the Glacis and Laguna Estates.

Mr Richards met several residents in each estate and, together with Mr Feetham, discussed concerns and challenges raised by residents and some estate committees.

“As I continue meeting with RGP staff and participate in various briefings in order to understand the RGP’s current demand, threat and risk, I have equally made it my priority to familiarise myself with the community I have chosen to serve,” Mr Richards said.

“I am doing so both privately as well in my official capacity.”

“This process is ongoing and today was another opportunity to meet residents in different estates and above all, listen.”

“Although residents did feel that they would like to see more police presence in some of the areas visited, everyone I spoke to was understanding of the challenges facing policing today and expressed their appreciation of the work our officers have undertaken in recent months, including increased patrols and prompt responses to emergency calls for assistance.”