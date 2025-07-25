Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New police Commissioner visits local estates, accompanied by Justice Minister

By Chronicle Staff
24th July 2025

Owain Richards, the new Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police, patrolled local estates on Wednesday morning as part of a series of ongoing familiarisation visits.

The patrol included visits to Sir William Jackson Grove (Gib V), Laguna, Glacis and Moorish Castle Estates.

Mr Richards was accompanied by Justice Minister Nigel Feetham, whose constituency responsibilities include the Glacis and Laguna Estates.

Mr Richards met several residents in each estate and, together with Mr Feetham, discussed concerns and challenges raised by residents and some estate committees.

“As I continue meeting with RGP staff and participate in various briefings in order to understand the RGP’s current demand, threat and risk, I have equally made it my priority to familiarise myself with the community I have chosen to serve,” Mr Richards said.

“I am doing so both privately as well in my official capacity.”

“This process is ongoing and today was another opportunity to meet residents in different estates and above all, listen.”

“Although residents did feel that they would like to see more police presence in some of the areas visited, everyone I spoke to was understanding of the challenges facing policing today and expressed their appreciation of the work our officers have undertaken in recent months, including increased patrols and prompt responses to emergency calls for assistance.”

Most Read

Local News

Man arrrested over alleged threats to kill CM

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Local News

Bunker call puts focus on Russia sanctions and compliance 

Wed 23rd Jul, 2025

Brexit

October 12 start date for EU’s automated border rollout

Tue 22nd Jul, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

What does Gibraltar want from its politicians?

Wed 23rd Jul, 2025

Local News

Governor hails Gib treaty agreement as ‘real triumph’ after complex negotiations 

Mon 21st Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Recent discovery deepens understanding of Tower of Homage

24th July 2025

Local News
Milder Covid variant ‘Stratus’ reaches Gibraltar, Public Health Director says

24th July 2025

Local News
Action for Housing criticises Chief Minister’s role in direct housing allocations

24th July 2025

Local News
Government aims to reply to all treaty-related emails by September 1

24th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025