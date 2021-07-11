New premises for model society
The Gibraltar Scale Model Society opened the doors to its new clubhouse recently after years without premises to congregate. The clubhouse is located at the entrance of Laguna Estate and allows members of the society to meet up and display their models. Roy Perez, President of the Gibraltar Scale Model Society, felt relieved that the...
