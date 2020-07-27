New protocol for boats returning to Gib from foreign ports

Any locally registered small boat returning to Gibraltar after visiting a foreign port will need to submit a written report or electronic declaration before being allowed to return to their berth in Gibraltar.

This is one of a series of Covid-19 protocols recently announced by the Captain of the Port which set out the procedures to be followed by all vessels returning to British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

The protocol has been put together following discussions with and advice from the Director of Public Health.

The declaration or written report must be submitted at least six hours before arriving back into British Gibraltar Territorial Waters. Access to the ASYCUDA portal can be found on the following link:-https://www.hmcustoms.gov.gi/portal/services/electronicPreDeclarations.jsf.

The written report (Yacht Masters Report) can be downloaded from the port website at https://www.gibraltarport.com/pre-arrival-forms and once completed must be sent to ops@port.gov.gi.

The protocol reminds boat holders that it is a requirement under the Port Rules for the master of every vessel arriving at the Port from outside the territorial waters of Gibraltar to submit a written report to the Captain of the Port.

In addition, marinas are advised that a Covid-19 protocol is to be followed. This includes that yachts calling into the marina must be reported to the BCA and Customs upon berthing.

That no one is to be allowed to come ashore until the authorities have cleared the vessel.

A symptom check-list, to include temperature checks, is to be kept on a daily basis and any signs of illness are to be reported to the GHA by calling 111.