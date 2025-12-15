Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Local News

New restaurant proposed at ICC Irish Town entrance

Images by Campos and Co

By Eyleen Gomez
15th December 2025

A planning application has been submitted to the Town Planner to convert a vacant ground-floor retail unit at the International Commercial Centre (ICC) into a new restaurant called ‘era’.

The proposal, prepared by Gamma Architects and filed with the application on behalf of Barton Solutions Limited, seeks permission for a change of use of the empty unit next to the former Debenhams store, at the northern end of Irish Town.

“The proposal aims to enhance this entrance to the ICC and generate greater interest for passers-by by providing a much-needed active frontage along the Irish Town entrance,” said the planning statement.

Under the plans, the main fabric of the existing façades would remain unchanged, with new wall openings limited to internal corridors and hallways to accommodate restaurant windows.

The design follows the precedent of the curtain-style folding frameless glazing used at the Mango unit on the same level.

When folded, these glazed doors create a seamless appearance that gives the impression of a fully open frontage, while still providing protection during colder weather or heavy rainfall.

The restaurant would include an accessible toilet so disabled users and staff have independent facilities without needing to pass through the wider ICC.

The planning statement says the scheme “will also significantly enhance the character and appearance of this currently dark entrance, transforming it into a more welcoming and visually engaging space at this premium location.”

Externally, walls would be repainted to match the existing white rendered finish specified by the landlord. Internally, the restaurant would feature micro-cement wall and floor finishes, terracotta tile feature areas, an anti-slip waterproof floor and food-grade anti-slip flooring with stainless steel backing in the kitchen.

The ceiling would be finished in screed and painted black, with a lighter colour in the kitchen area to improve visibility.

The developer, James Barton, told the Chronicle: “era is soon opening at the ICC, Irish Town entrance, to fill a significant gap in Gibraltar's dining scene, exceptionally healthy and tasty food served at the speed of modern life.”

“We're creating something that doesn't exist in Gibraltar yet, a place where you can enjoy restaurant-quality Mediterranean cuisine in under 15 minutes, without compromising on nutrition or taste.”

“Our focus is simple, high-protein char-grilled options, vibrant salads and smoothies, and bowls made with natural ingredients and premium cooking methods that honour the food.”

“Everything is cooked to order using quality oils and proper techniques. Our customisable plates and bowls centre on proteins like chicken, salmon, steak, as well as vegetarian options such as halloumi and vegan options such as tofu and falafel, paired with fresh salads, grains, and artisan sourdough.”

“The space itself reflects our philosophy, a welcoming Mediterranean atmosphere with natural light, warm tones, and a layout that feels both relaxed and energising.”

“era is for Gibraltar's professionals, families, and health-conscious residents who refuse to choose between speed, quality, and health.”

“As an all-day kitchen open from breakfast through dinner, we will fit seamlessly into the rhythm of busy lives. We're bringing fast-casual dining to the standard Gibraltar deserves.”

