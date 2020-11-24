New rowing record

Gibraltar rower Jack Prior, who has been recently rowing with Oxford Brookes University has made an impact on his return to his local club Calpe Rowing Club for winter training by breaking the 5,000m ergo record.

With a time 16 minutes 16.2 seconds, the young rower recorded a new official Men’s Open Record and one of the fastest times ever recorded.

The record was achieved at the Calpe Rowing Club in front of GARA officials and was publicly announced this Tuesday via the official Facebook page of the GARA.